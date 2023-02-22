SLIDESHOW: Snowy and icy conditions across southern Wisconsin

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts

(WKOW) — A winter storm is impacting the entire 27 News viewing area.

The storm started with snow in the morning, then transitioned to sleet and freezing rain — which will continue to fall through the evening.

As the storm moved into the viewing area, 27 News gathered images of what the impacts looked like across the region. You can see those photos in the slideshow below.

You can share your winter storm photos with 27 News by clicking here.