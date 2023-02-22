 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected, mainly sleet with
snow and freezing rain mixed at times. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to a quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha and Milwaukee Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant sleet accumulations are
expected across the I-94 and US Highway 18 corridors.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

SLIDESHOW: Snowy and icy conditions across southern Wisconsin

  • Updated
  • 0
Icy sleet Janesville

What the icy sleet looked like in Janesville around 12:30 p.m. 

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts

(WKOW) — A winter storm is impacting the entire 27 News viewing area. 

The storm started with snow in the morning, then transitioned to sleet and freezing rain — which will continue to fall through the evening. 

As the storm moved into the viewing area, 27 News gathered images of what the impacts looked like across the region. You can see those photos in the slideshow below. 

Winter Storm Feb 22 2023

1 of 5

You can share your winter storm photos with 27 News by clicking here.  

Weather and Road Conditions

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you