SLIDESHOW: Southwestern Wisconsin pelted with hail storms

(WKOW) — Wisconsin is getting hit with a bout of scattered severe storms that are producing hail.
27 News viewers from all across southwestern Wisconsin have sent in their photos of the weather. Some people are reporting hail an inch deep in their yard and pellets nearly the size of a golf ball. Still others are reporting flooding.
You can see the photos in the slideshow at the top of the article.
If you have any photos of the weather you'd like to share, email them to news@wkow.com, message them to us on Facebook or share them on our 27 Storm Track weather and photography page. Be sure to include where the photo was taken!
