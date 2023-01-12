Slight cool down to end the week

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Though temps take a dip the next couple of days, they'll still be above average for this time of year.
Expect high temps in the mid 30s today, but with a breeze developing from the north, wind chills will stay in the mid to upper 20s. A few flurries and sprinkles will move in this afternoon through tonight with isolated areas possibly getting a dusting.
Sunshine increases through Friday afternoon with temps around the freezing mark. We'll warm this weekend with a sun-cloud mix and highs in the upper 30s, getting to the low to mid 40s on Sunday.
Our next big weather system arrives Monday with widespread rain showers before it ends as a light rain/snow mix on Tuesday, so nothing to get excited about it you're wishing for snow!