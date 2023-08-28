Slight rain chance tonight, pleasant end to August

Download the 27 StormTrack weather app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - We're tracking our one and only rain chance in the 7-day forecast tonight before a warm-up by Labor Day Weekend.
Temperatures will warm to near 80 this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. We'll cool into the middle 60s overnight as a weak cold front passes over southern Wisconsin late. This will bring a small chance for a few showers late tonight and into early Tuesday morning. Most will stay dry as light showers will likely not lead to measurable rain.
We'll cool into the 70s from Tuesday through Thursday with overnight lows in the lower 50s--some of us may even hit the upper 40s! By the first day of September on Friday, we'll warm back into the 80s, and the 90 degree mark will make a return this Labor Day Weekend.