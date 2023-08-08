Slight rain chances this week, seasonal temperatures to stick around

Download the 27 StormTrack weather app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Seasonal temperatures stick around this week as we track a few different rain chances before the weekend.
Areas near the Illinois border have a slight chance for a few pop-up showers and storms early this afternoon. We'll all warm into the middle 80s as clouds clear by the evening. Temperatures will drop to near 60 degrees overnight.
Wednesday should stay dry until closer to when the sun sets. There is a slight chance for a few pop-up showers and storms for all of southern Wisconsin beginning Wednesday evening and sticking with us through Wednesday night.
Thursday should remain dry with temperatures still in the lower to middle 80s. By Friday, conditions will become humid and breezy as we track a low pressure system through the region. This looks to provide a better chance for more scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms. Stay tuned.