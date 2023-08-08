Slight warm up and storm chance

Download the 27 StormTrack weather app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures climb a bit today and so do storm chances, though there is a better possibility for rain later this week.
Highs get to the mid 80s this afternoon, but humidity stays rather low, that's why storm chances are so slim. A weak piece of energy in the atmosphere could trigger a stray shower or storm near the Illinois state line around 11am - 3pm, before the developing line moves out of the area.
Dry tonight in the low 60s with isolated storm chances Wednesday afternoon and evening as a couple more weather systems approach the region. Temperatures stay seasonal in the low to mid 80s.
Low to mid 80s continue on Thursday with no rain chances by then, followed by our best chance for storms Friday during the day.
The weekend looks dry with temperatures in the mid 80s with another shot for showers and storms Sunday night and Monday.