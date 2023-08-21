 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 103
expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 111 possible.

* WHERE...Dane, Green and Rock Counties.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 9 PM CDT Tuesday.
For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday morning through
Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Near record heat this week!

Excessive Heat Watches and Warnings
Alexis Clemons

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY

MADISON (WKOW) - Monday brought brief relief from the heat and humidity. Now dangerous and potentially record-breaking heat is on the way through mid-week.

A backdoor cold front moved through southern Wisconsin today, which led to highs in the 80s this afternoon.

Highs will soar into the 90s tomorrow, with triple digit heat index values likely. Highs will reach the upper 90s on Wednesday and Thursday, potentially tying or breaking record high temperatures for those days. Highs could even reach 100 in some areas, which would be the first-time southern Wisconsin has seen that since 2012. The heat index will be considerable higher, topping off well over 100 degrees.

We'll cool into the 80s on Friday behind a cold front Thursday night. Temperatures will likely only warm into the 70s this weekend, so at least the heat doesn't last too long!

Weather Forecast AM 8/21/2023

