Near record heat this week!

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY
MADISON (WKOW) - Monday brought brief relief from the heat and humidity. Now dangerous and potentially record-breaking heat is on the way through mid-week.
A backdoor cold front moved through southern Wisconsin today, which led to highs in the 80s this afternoon.
Highs will soar into the 90s tomorrow, with triple digit heat index values likely. Highs will reach the upper 90s on Wednesday and Thursday, potentially tying or breaking record high temperatures for those days. Highs could even reach 100 in some areas, which would be the first-time southern Wisconsin has seen that since 2012. The heat index will be considerable higher, topping off well over 100 degrees.
We'll cool into the 80s on Friday behind a cold front Thursday night. Temperatures will likely only warm into the 70s this weekend, so at least the heat doesn't last too long!