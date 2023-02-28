Slow-no-wake issued on portion of Rock River due to high water levels

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) — A slow-no-wake restriction has been placed on a portion of the Rock River after water levels rose following rain and snow melt.
The Rock County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday morning, the level on the Rock River was 7.08 feet.
County ordinance requires a slow-no-wake to be issued on the stretch of river from the Indianford Dam to the WBR Townline Road Bridge when water levels are above 6.50 feet.
Deputies will begin posting slow-no-wake signs along the Rock River at all public access points.