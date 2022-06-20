Slow-no-wake speed restrictions in place on Rock River because of high water levels

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) — A slow-no-wake restriction has been placed on a portion of the Rock River due to high water levels.
The Rock County Sheriff's Office said because the water level of Lake Koshkonog is above 8 feet, County Ordinance requires a slow-no-wake speed restriction to be placed on the Rock River between the Indianford Dam and Lake Koshkonong.
According to a news release, the water level for the Rock River in Afton is above 6.5 feet. Because of that, County Ordinance also requires a slow-no-wake speed restriction be placed on the Rock River from the W B R Townline Road Bridge to the Indianford Dam.
Deputies will begin placing slow-no-wake signs along the Rock River.