Slow warm up ahead of rain returning

MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures and humidity creep back up ahead of showers and storms returning late-week.
Areas of fog possible early today, otherwise we're mostly sunny with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. We'll fall to the low 60s tonight with a few more areas of fog possible. Wednesday will be similarly warm in the low to mid 80s with mostly to partly sunny skies.
Scattered showers and storms develop Wednesday night with a few lingering into Thursday morning with just an isolated pop-up shower or storm potential by the afternoon. We'll dry off and turn milder Friday in the mid to upper 70s.
Back to the low 80s this weekend with isolated showers and storms possible to end the weekend. A higher chance for showers and storms Sunday night into early Monday.