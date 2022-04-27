Slow warm up ahead with rain chances on the rise

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Another March-like day ahead with temps turning milder heading into the weekend.
Highs today will only get to the mid 40s again with partly sunny skies. A few sprinkles or isolated shower is possible late-day and tonight with lows in the mid 30s.
Upper 40s on Thursday with a breeze developing from the southeast under mostly cloudy skies with a few showers possible. Isolated shower chances continue Thursday night before drying off Friday with highs warming to the upper 50s.
Mid 50s Saturday with scattered showers likely and more at night, too. Isolated shower chances Sunday in the upper 50s and low 60s to start May.