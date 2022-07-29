Slow warm up through the weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Mild weather continues today but temperatures will climb through the weekend with a hot and humid start to August on the way.
Conditions stay cooler than normal today with highs in the mid to upper 70s with mostly sunny skies all day. Comfy cool tonight back to the mid to upper 50s, but everything is warmer in the forecast.
We'll get to the low 80s tomorrow, mid 80s Sunday with dry conditions continuing. Mid 80s to start the new week with climbing humidity. Storms may return Sunday late at night into early Monday. By Wednesday, high soar into the 90s with a heat index approaching 100°.