Slow warm up through the workweek

MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures will climb and stay above average for most of the forecast.
It'll be seasonal today in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine and low humidity. Overnight, we'll bottom out in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Conditions start to heat up by Tuesday afternoon in the mid 80s. Isolated storm chances return Tuesday night, Wednesday and Thursday, but only about a 20% coverage is expected. Highs climb to the upper 80s Wednesday with rising humidity. Upper 80s and low 90s expected Thursday.
Not as hot this weekend with highs in the mid 80s Friday and Saturday with our best chance for storms in the forecast by Saturday night and Sunday.