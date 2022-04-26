Slow warning trend leads to light rain

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Get ready for a very cold night with lows dropping into the upper 20s across the area.
Highs on Wednesday will be a little warmer but still cool for this time of the year. Highs will range from the middle to upper 40s with partly sunny skies.
Thursday highs get closer to 50 with light off and on rain.
I don't expect much rain the next few days with just a few time periods of showers.
Friday looks like it might be the best day with highs in the middle to upper 50s before rain returns on Saturday afternoon and evening.