Slowly warming up and becoming hazy

MADISON (WKOW) - Sunny conditions cause our temperatures to steadily climb the rest of the week.
Under clear skies, you'll also notice haze on the horizon associated with smoke from wildfires in the Pacific Northwest begin lofted and carried our direction. Most particles should stay in the upper levels of the atmosphere, but our air quality may be a touch poorer.
Otherwise, you may see some areas of fog with temperatures climbing to the mid 70s this afternoon. Mid 50s tonight ahead of a warm up tomorrow climbing to the low 80s. Low 80s continue through the weekend and that's when rain chances return. A few showers and storms are possible Friday night and Saturday with our best chance for rain still looking like Saturday night into Sunday morning.