Slushy snow today ahead of pleasant weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - A dusting up to an inch of snow is possible today ahead of a drier, milder weekend.
Scattered snow showers will impact us, especially this morning, with a tapering trend on the way this afternoon. It'll also be breezy with winds from the north, impacting visibility. Temps start off around freezing, which is why slippery spots are possible this morning, before temps warm to the upper 30s, causing just damp pavement.
Partial clearing tonight in the upper 20s ahead of partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s Saturday afternoon. Warmer in the mid 50s with mostly then partly sunny skies to end the weekend.
Rain chances return later Sunday night through Monday with a higher chance for rain and storms Tuesday and Wednesday with temps in the upper 50s and low 60s.