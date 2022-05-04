Small Business Association honors local chef with Person of the Year award

MADISON (WKOW) -- Local chef and restaurant owner Dave Heide was honored Wednesday with the U.S. Small Business Association's Person of the Year award.
"Entrepreneurs like Dave Heide work hard and consistently every day to deliver for their customers, their employees and their communities," said Eric Ness, the SBA's Wisconsin district director.
He said Heide's perseverance, business management and community service represent the best of the nation's and Wisconsin's small businesses.
Heide co-owns Liliana's in Fitchburg and runs the Little John's non-profit, which turns excess food into chef-made meals for 7,000 food-insecure people every week.
He is also on the boards of Madison Originals, SOAR, Latino Chamber of Commerce and the YWCA, and he is a member of the 100 Men of Dane County.
He said the drive behind his work comes down to doing the right thing for his family, customers and the community.
"I would push everyone to say that it doesn't take Chef Dave, and it doesn't take a congressperson, it doesn't take a mayor," Heide said Wednesday. "It just takes someone going out and trying their best to do what they can. That's what I'm trying to do every day."
According to a press release, SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan, Paycheck Protection Program and Restaurant Revitalization Fund dollars helped Liliana’s to survive during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Heide said programs like this give him and his businesses a bright future.
27 News recently reported Heide is in the process of closing Liliana's and transitioning into a dual-restaurant venture.
Heide will be part of a panel on May 6 that will feature other SBA award winners. They'll discuss their business experience. That starts at 9 a.m. and is the final online event of the Lieutenant Governor’s Conference on Small Business Development.