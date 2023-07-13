Small business owners disappointed by state budget

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Small business organizations affiliated with both sides of the political aisle have criticized the state budget signed into law last week.
"Make the tax code fair for everybody," said Rod Heller, the founder of Energy Performance Lighting in Cottage Grove, when asked what he wishes the state budget prioritized. "That's all I asked for."
Heller is a member of the National Federation of Independent Businesses, which tends to back conservative politicians and causes.
Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, vetoed a tax cut for small businesses and individuals earning more than $27,630 per year. The governor preserved tax cuts for those earning less.
In eliminating the tax cut for the wealthier earners, the governor saved about half of the state's $7 billion budget surplus. Evers said he wanted that money saved so that the Legislature, which is controlled by Republicans, could put that money towards government programs next budget cycle.
But Heller would have preferred the tax cut.
"The one veto that was a little frustrating was the veto on the small business tax relief," he said. "We're your Main Street business. And we pay a lot of taxes when you're self-employed."
Heller said he wanted to use the tax relief to pay for robust salaries and fund an expansion to his business. Though the expansion is underway despite the lack of tax relief.
While some business owners like Heller wish that the government would have focused on giving them a tax break to allow them to expand their operations, others wish that they would have focused on their employees.
Evan Dannells owns Cadre Restaurant in Madison. He would have liked to see state elected officials focus on helping people so that more would feel comfortable entering the workforce.
"Tax cuts are people are for people who are already making money," said Dannells. He added that his business operates near breakeven.
"And we're still trying as an industry to figure out how to succeed in the future," he said. "So I think that that's a skewed priority."
Dannells is a part of the Mainstreet Alliance, a progressive business advocacy organization. He wanted more funding for childcare subsidies.
Republicans in the state Legislature blocked continued funding to childcare centers through a program called Child Care Counts. The initiative was a federal program established in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic to allow childcare centers to continue operating.
Congress declined to renew the program and the final payments will go out in the coming months. Without the money many childcare centers have said they will have to increase rates or lower employee pay.
Dannels runs a restaurant, but he says that funding has an impact on his business.
"If someone wants to work for me, and they can't get childcare, they can't work for me," Dannells said. "And then they stay at home with their kids."
Dannells would have also liked to see the state expand Badgercare, a health care program for low-income people. Expanding the program would take advantage of federal funding to allow more people above the poverty line to qualify for the program.
Under the current funding model, Dannells thinks the system incentivizes people at certain income thresholds to avoid making too much money because they could lose access to Badgercare coverage.