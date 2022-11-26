Small Business Saturday raises money and awareness for those fighting cancer

MONROE (WKOW) -- It's Small Business Saturday and people across Wisconsin are getting in the holiday spirit as they shop local. For some businesses in Monroe, it's all about giving back.
"Shop For a Cure" is one of the biggest fundraisers for Relay for Life of Green County, which supports the American Cancer Society.
"It really gives us a double purpose, one to promote small, you know, businessmen and vendors and so forth, but also to help people understand the purpose of the American Cancer Society," volunteer Darlene Arneson said.
Jo Ann Steuri is an organizer of the evet. She said businesses pay a booth fee, which goes directly toward the cause. She said they also are raising money through raffles and bake sales.
"It just has grown over the years. And we found that it's something different. Monroe and Greene County didn't always have something like this. So, we have a lot of people that support us and come to this annually," Steuri said.
As someone who has lost family and loved ones from cancer, Steuri said it's a cause she holds near and dear to her heart.
"You get to talk about the reason you're doing it, and give support, again, back to those maybe having cancer have dealt with it," she said.
Vendors like Randall Riese have been setting up shop here since the start. He said what keeps him coming back is the opportunity to give back.
"It's not for us to sell or make money," he said. "We like to give back to the community, and to help people that need help."
If you missed Saturday's event and want to get involved, more information can be found on the Relay for Life of Green County's Facebook page.