Small plane crashes in Wauwatosa

  • Updated
WAUWATOSA (WKOW) — A plane has crashed in Wauwatosa. 

According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, the crash is in the area of N 103 Street and W Courtland Avenue, a residential area. 

They are asking the public to avoid the area while first responders secure the scene and investigate. 

27 News' ABC affiliate WISN reports the plane crash "isn't far" from Timmerman Airport. 

The Associated Press reports witnesses say the pilot was practicing takeoffs and landings before the crash. 

There are no word on injuries at this time. 

This is a developing story that will be updated as we learn more information. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

