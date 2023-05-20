Small plane makes emergency landing in Cross Plains farm field

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. (WKOW) — No one was hurt when a small plane made an emergency landing in a farm field in Cross Plains Saturday afternoon.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office says the plane reported engine trouble around 1:30 p.m. The pilot put the aircraft down in a field on Garfoot Road.
Two people were on board. Neither of them were hurt.
Officials with the Sheriff's Office say the plane was headed to Pewaukee.
The Federal Aviation Administration is aware of the landing and will be following up.