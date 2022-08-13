Small severe chance to end Saturday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
A surface low pressure system will be cruising through the Midwest throughout Saturday; it'll enter into Wisconsin on Saturday and leave Sunday, bringing a small chance for an isolated severe thunderstorm or two Saturday evening. All modes of severe weather will be possible.
The quick moving low will start to impact the weather across southern Wisconsin starting in the morning. Clouds will be present throughout most of the day as the warm front of this low starts to slide eastward. It's along the warm front that we'll focus our attention as we enter the second half of the day.
There may be a short window of dry time towards the mid afternoon. If we see that, along with some sunshine, we'll see an increased chance of one or two severe thunderstorms along the warm front. Timing for severe storms across southern Wisconsin will begin around 3pm and continue through the early evening.
All modes of severe weather will be possible, including the threat for an isolated weak tornado. Make sure that you are staying weather aware and have a way to receive weather alerts throughout the day. The overall threat for severe weather is a marginal risk, so the lowest of the severe threats outlined by the Storm Prediction Center.