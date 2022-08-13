Small severe chance to end the day

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
A weak low pressure system will be moving through the Midwest through tonight; it'll enter Wisconsin this evening and leave Sunday morning, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms and a small chance for an isolated severe thunderstorm or two this evening. All modes of severe weather will be possible.
As the low drops southward on Sunday we'll see lingering cloud cover and cooler than normal temperatures with highs in the 70s.
Quiet and comfortable weather will then stay with us into the middle of next week.