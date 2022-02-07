Smaller crowds at Beloit sporting events after school officials amp up security measures

BELOIT (WKOW) -- It was a quieter-than-normal night of high school hoops at Beloit Memorial High School Monday after school officials implemented new, stricter attendance and safety policies in response to last month's shooting.
"We're trying to do everything that we can to keep people safe," School District of Beloit Athletic Director Joel Beard said. "That's the biggest thing."
Beard says after a 19-year-old was shot and killed outside of the high school, new measures were necessary.
Now, only students and three guests of student athletes are allowed to attend. They also have to purchase tickets online ahead of time and check in upon arrival.
Increased security presence and regular parking lot checks during events are two more changes.
"We just want to try to limit as much as we can, what's coming from outside into the building and making sure we have a safe environment," Beard said.
Beloit parent Juan Winfield said he was happy to see the changes and added that he thought even more needed to be done.
"The school district did what they're supposed to do, which was increase security making sure everybody was safe," Winfield said. "But I mean, you have to do what you got to do to keep the kids safe."
Others like student Ruby Dominguez weren't as happy. Her mother is a loyal fan, but she can't come anymore because of the new measures.
"She's been coming and supporting and watching the kids play for years," Dominguez said. "And now she won't be able to come anymore which is upsetting."
While Beard says he understands their concerns, he believes the new protocols are what's best for the school.
"We're not trying to keep people out," Beard said. "That's not our whole goal. Our whole goal was to have a safe environment."