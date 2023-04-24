Smoke alarm alerts Madison resident to dryer fire

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison resident discovered a dryer fire thanks to a smoke alarm Sunday night.
Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said an occupant of a residence in the area of Oakridge Avenue and Division Street heard the smoke alarm around 8:30 p.m.
When he went downstairs to check, he was met with heavy smoke.
Fire crews were dispatched to the residence and found a dryer on fire in the basement, with flames spreading up to the wall. Crews extinguished the fire, but the dryer and dryer vent are a total loss.
No injuries were reported.