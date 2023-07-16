Smoke clears out to start work week

Download the 27StormTrack weather app to receive mobile weather alerts
Because smoke continues to linger across southern Wisconsin, the air quality alert has been extended until 12am Monday. The good news is, once a second cold front passes, the smoke will clear out and our temperatures will drop as we kick off our next work week. The cold front also limits our chances for rain next week.
Smoke will continue to linger across southern Wisconsin through the rest of Sunday night; while some may see less smoke cover through the late afternoon, a second push of thicker smoke is expected to move back over southern Wisconsin which is why the alert was extended.
However, a cold front will pass overhead overnight. While it may bring a shower or storm early to parts of the viewing area, it'll clear out the smoke in time for Monday morning
It'll also keep our high temperatures in the mid 70s on Monday. By Tuesday we're back into the low 80s with a chance for showers/storms returning by Wednesday and Thursday of next week.