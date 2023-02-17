Smoke from burnt charging packs causes evacuation at UW dorm

MADISON (WKOW) -- A UW-Madison dorm was evacuated early Friday morning after a student's backpack caught fire.
Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said crews were dispatched to Smith Hall on Park Street around 1:25 a.m. for a report of smoke coming from a room on the fifth floor.
Evacuation was already underway when crews arrived.
Crews were directed to the room in question, which had a strong smell of burnt plastic.
Crews searched the room with a thermal imaging camera and found heat coming from a backpack. Inside, crews found multiple charging packs and two computers. Schuster said the packs had ignited, burned through the backpack and burned a hole in the carpet.
The fire was out prior to the firefighters finding the backpack.
No injuries were reported, and the residents of the dorm room were displaced for the night so the room could be ventilated.