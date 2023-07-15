Smoke moving in and staying warm

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - An air quality alert is in effect until noon on Sunday as wildfire smoke streams in from Canada again.
Limit time outside if you are sensitive to these particulates. Staying inside with the A/C and purifiers on will be a good idea.
Otherwise, expect a warm and sunny day with highs in the mid 80s. A stray shower or storm is possible this evening, but most stay dry all day. Sunday will be milder in the low 80s with a few showers and storms developing later in the afternoon through the evening.
Drier weather returns to start next workweek with highs in the upper 70s Monday, low 80s Tuesday and mid 80s by Wednesday. By Wednesday night or Thursday, additional storms could return.