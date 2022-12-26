'Smoke was just billowing out the door'; Christmas Eve fire destroys Baraboo home

BARABOO (WKOW) -- As some sang Christmas carols, placed presents around the tree and geared up for Santa's arrival, firefighters in Baraboo geared up to put out a house fire.
"I heard a boom and windy as heck, I didn't think anything about it," Fred Gasner said.
Gasner owns several apartment cabin rentals not far from Devils Lake State Park. He said the fire broke out during the evening and when the tenant knocked on his door, he panicked.
"My first concern was 'he was okay' but I didn't know the extent of the fire," Gasner explained. "I got dressed and went down there and smoke was just billowing out the door."
He said the tenant lives alone and is thankfully alright, however the cabin and everything inside is a total loss.
"As soon as I got home, I saw the debris from everything," Miranda Vanzeeland added.
Vanzeeland lives next door and said her own father lost his home to a fire a few years back.
"This hits close to home," she said. "I know what it's like for people to lose their personal items and things that are valuable too."
She set out to help and is hoping to get her neighbor back on his feet and a GoFundMe has since been created to help do that.