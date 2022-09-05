Smoked salmon recall for potential listeria risk

(WKOW) -- Check that salmon in your refrigerator because St. James Smokehouse has issued a recall on its smoked salmon.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported 93 cases of St. James Smokehouse brand, Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon, 4oz Packages (Product of Scotland) are being recalled due to a potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
The bacteria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. And as of Friday no illnesses had been reported.
According to the FDA, the recalled packages have the lot number 123172 and UPC code 060022710356 on them.
The salmon was reportedly sold and distributed by St. James via distributors between February and June 2022 to stores in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Washington State, Virginia and Wisconsin.
Those who purchased the product should throw it away or return it to the store for a full refund.