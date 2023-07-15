 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY EXTENDED FOR THE SOUTHERN HALF OF
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect
until midnight tonight. This extended advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du
Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette,
Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan,
Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will continue
to move from northwest-to-southeast today, causing the air
quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to remain in the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southwestern Wisconsin
within the Mississippi River Valley. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else should consider
reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Smokey conditions stick around for Sunday

smoke forecast

There is an air quality alert until 12pm Sunday.

Northwesterly winds are going to continue to push in smokey air that's been sitting off to our west. The worst of the smoke will move in overnight Saturday and slowly clear out throughout Sunday.

We'll stay mostly clear throughout the rest of Saturday night which will allow our temperatures to drop into the upper 50s to low 60s with a light westerly wind. These westnorthwesterly winds will continue to push in the smokey air.

The smoke is going to stick around throughout Sunday which is why we have an air quality alert through noon. The air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups and possibly worse. 

To end Sunday we'll see isolated showers and storms as a cold front moves through Wisconsin. This'll not only clear out the smoke but will cool us down as we kick off our next work week. 

