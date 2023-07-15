Smokey conditions stick around for Sunday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
There is an air quality alert until 12pm Sunday.
Northwesterly winds are going to continue to push in smokey air that's been sitting off to our west. The worst of the smoke will move in overnight Saturday and slowly clear out throughout Sunday.
We'll stay mostly clear throughout the rest of Saturday night which will allow our temperatures to drop into the upper 50s to low 60s with a light westerly wind. These westnorthwesterly winds will continue to push in the smokey air.
The smoke is going to stick around throughout Sunday which is why we have an air quality alert through noon. The air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups and possibly worse.
To end Sunday we'll see isolated showers and storms as a cold front moves through Wisconsin. This'll not only clear out the smoke but will cool us down as we kick off our next work week.