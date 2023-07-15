Smokey conditions stick around for Sunday

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY EXTENDED FOR THE SOUTHERN HALF OF WISCONSIN... The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect until midnight tonight. This extended advisory affects people living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha. Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will continue to move from northwest-to-southeast today, causing the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to remain in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the best chance for this to occur across southwestern Wisconsin within the Mississippi River Valley. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information on current air quality, please see: https://airquality.wi.gov