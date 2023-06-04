 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN, EASTERN, AND CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
08:00 AM CDT tomorrow morning. This advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du
Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette,
Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan,
Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest, while highest
concentrations are expected near north central and northeast
Wisconsin, within and around the Fox River Valley. It is
recommended that people with heart or lung disease, older adults,
and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while
everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Smokey skies to end the weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
smoke

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts

Wildfires from Quebec will continue to linger in the skies over the Midwest as we end the weekend. The smoke will mostly like stick around into parts of Monday and by the end of the day Monday, southern Wisconsin may see its next chance for showers.

A cold front will be pushing its way south throughout the on Monday leading to a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms beginning by the evening. Most will stay dry but through Tuesday mid morning, this will be our best chance for rain.

After the cold front passes, temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 70s for the rest of the week. 

By the upcoming weekend we'll see the rain threat return. 

Tags

Recommended for you