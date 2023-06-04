Smokey skies to end the weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Wildfires from Quebec will continue to linger in the skies over the Midwest as we end the weekend. The smoke will mostly like stick around into parts of Monday and by the end of the day Monday, southern Wisconsin may see its next chance for showers.
A cold front will be pushing its way south throughout the on Monday leading to a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms beginning by the evening. Most will stay dry but through Tuesday mid morning, this will be our best chance for rain.
After the cold front passes, temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 70s for the rest of the week.
By the upcoming weekend we'll see the rain threat return.