Smoky morning, storm chances return this evening

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - An air quality alert continues until noon.
We are in a code red "unhealthy" air quality this morning, so limit time outside and if you are out there a while, you may want to mask up.
Temperatures climb to the upper 70s to low 80s with a few showers and storms moving through along a cold front around 5-11 pm, which will usher in cooler and drier conditions to start the workweek.
We'll wake up Monday with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and plenty of sunshine with highs only in the mid 70s in the afternoon with a bit of a breeze. Tuesday stays dry in the upper 70s to low 80s with our next chance for showers and storms Wednesday night and Thursday.