...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY EXTENDED FOR THE SOUTHERN HALF OF
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect
until midnight tonight. This extended advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du
Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette,
Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan,
Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will continue
to move from northwest-to-southeast today, causing the air
quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to remain in the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southwestern Wisconsin
within the Mississippi River Valley. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else should consider
reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Smoky morning, storm chances return this evening

Cold front

MADISON (WKOW) - An air quality alert continues until noon.

We are in a code red "unhealthy" air quality this morning, so limit time outside and if you are out there a while, you may want to mask up.

Temperatures climb to the upper 70s to low 80s with a few showers and storms moving through along a cold front around 5-11 pm, which will usher in cooler and drier conditions to start the workweek.

We'll wake up Monday with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and plenty of sunshine with highs only in the mid 70s in the afternoon with a bit of a breeze. Tuesday stays dry in the upper 70s to low 80s with our next chance for showers and storms Wednesday night and Thursday.

