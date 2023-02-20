Snow and icy mix likely by Wednesday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - We'll stay mostly dry until Tuesday night, when we're tracking a large winter storm through Thursday. Snow and ice are both expected during this time period.
You may see a few small snowflakes and raindrops falling through Monday afternoon and evening as a weak system passes overhead. Impacts and accumulations are not expected, and most of us will stay dry until Tuesday night. Temperatures will fall into the 20s overnight, and we'll only warm into the lower 30s tomorrow ahead of our next winter storm.
Light snow will begin for all of southern Wisconsin after the sun sets on Tuesday and lead us into early Wednesday morning. Most of us will wake up on Wednesday to an inch or two on the ground, but we'll actually briefly dry out Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon, the second wave of this winter storm will move in from the west, and this one will provide ice, as well.
Areas near the Illinois state border have a very high chance of seeing a good amount of ice through Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Areas north of the Dells will likely only see snow. The rest of us will see a mixture of both snow and ice. The time period where the messiest travel is expected is Wednesday evening's and Thursday morning's commute.
