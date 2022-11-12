Snow chances on the rise this week

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Flurries will continue overnight into Sunday but a little more sunshine is expected during the day tomorrow.
Highs Sunday will range from the low to mid 30s with mostly cloudy skies.
Looking ahead to next week, we're tracking another low that's expected to bring a better chance for accumulating snow to Wisconsin during the day on Tuesday. Most can expect a little blanket of fresh snow - early models suggest around an inch to 1.5".
Next weekend looks super cold with highs in the 20s and lows dropping into the single digits in a few spots! Grab you coats!