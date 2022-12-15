Snow emergencies declared in southern Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) — Municipalities in southern Wisconsin are starting to declare snow emergencies.
27 News has you covered with what areas have declared an emergency and what that means for you.
Dane County
The City of Evansville
The City of Evansville declared a snow emergency from 11:59 on December 15 until noon on December 16.
During the snow emergency, no parking is permitted on either side of city streets. All vehicles should park on private property or in designated parking areas. Anyone in violation could be ticketed or towed.
The city said parking restrictions allow crews to remove a much snow as possible.
The City of Madison
All City of Madison streets will be plowed starting at 7:00 a.m.
Madison residents are encouraged to park off the street for the next two days. Madison city officials say that helps plow teams get the streets clear of snow faster and safer.
The snow emergency means overnight alternate side parking restrictions are in effect for the next two nights for the entire City of Madison, including the Snow Emergency Zone.
If you violate the daytime parking restrictions and overnight alternate side parking rules, you could get a ticket or your vehicle may be towed.
Here are the alternate side parking rules:
All residents who park on the street Thursday night, December 15, into the early morning hours of Friday, December 16, need to have their vehicles on the EVEN house-numbered side of the street between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m.
Vehicles parked on the street Friday, December 16 into the early morning hours of Saturday, December 17 should be on the ODD house-numbered side of the street between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m.
Parking is also available in the cashiered sections of city-owned ramps downtown. During a snow emergency, you can park at no charge in the city ramps from 9 p.m. until 7 a.m. If you enter before 9 p.m. or leave after 7 a.m. you are liable for any parking charges between those times.
City officials ask that if you park in a ramp overnight, you do not park on the top level so this area can be plowed. Vehicles stored in city ramps longer than 48 hours may be ticketed or towed.