Snow ends today before a big cool down

WKOW (Madison) - The low pressure system has been impacting us with rain and snow since Tuesday is finally set to move east tonight. Until then, light snow will continue on and off through Saturday. An additional half inch could accumulate as temperatures stay in the 20s all day.
Clouds will gradually decrease late tonight and through tomorrow. Sunday will see a few peeks of sunshine, but temperatures will only warm into the 10s tomorrow afternoon. Clouds will increase again through Monday ahead of a light snow chance Monday night.
Low temperatures will drop into the single digits and even below zero at points next week, and that doesn't even account for wind chills. Another light snow chance will be upon us on the first day of Winter on Wednesday and into Thursday.