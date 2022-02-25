Snow is over, shoveling begins

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - After picking up 2-3" of snow for much of our area, we stay dry for much of the rest of the forecast.
Factor in extra time to shovel and deal with slippery roads this morning. Bundle up as temps are in the teens and will only get to the low to mid 20s this afternoon.
Conditions will be much milder this weekend with highs in the mid 30s with sunny skies and a breeze Saturday then partly sunny skies Sunday. It'll be warm enough to start to thaw and compact the new snow