...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Wet snow. Snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches expected. A
light glaze of ice is also possible.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Snow/mix falling heavily this morning

Final snow forecast

MADISON (WKOW) - Winter weather advisory continues for the entire region until 6 pm for travel impacts.

The snow/mix will fall heavily at times with rates up to an inch per hour through around 10 am. Then, snow will become lighter and spottier through the afternoon with some freezing drizzle possible this evening and overnight as our system exits. Snow will be heavy and wet as temps are close to freezing, making it tough to shovel, but good for packing.

Another spotty, light mix is possible by Saturday afternoon with little to no additional accumulation likely with temps in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday promises to be drier, but still cloudy and seasonal in the upper 30s.

