Snow/mix falling heavily this morning

MADISON (WKOW) - Winter weather advisory continues for the entire region until 6 pm for travel impacts.
The snow/mix will fall heavily at times with rates up to an inch per hour through around 10 am. Then, snow will become lighter and spottier through the afternoon with some freezing drizzle possible this evening and overnight as our system exits. Snow will be heavy and wet as temps are close to freezing, making it tough to shovel, but good for packing.
Another spotty, light mix is possible by Saturday afternoon with little to no additional accumulation likely with temps in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday promises to be drier, but still cloudy and seasonal in the upper 30s.