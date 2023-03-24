Snow moves in overnight Friday through Saturday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
There is a winter weather advisory for six counties that starts early Saturday through 1pm Saturday.
Our next low is on the way and it's going to bring our next round of snow; latest data suggests that the heaviest snow is being pulled east but that doesn't mean southern Wisconsin won't see accumulating snow throughout Saturday. The good news is, based on where we are at in the year, air temperatures are going to help it all melt.
Clouds increase throughout the rest of the day with precipitation expected to begin around 12am Saturday; the snow could start as early as 11pm Friday or as late as 1am Saturday and will continue through the rest of the morning.
The snow is going to taper off throughout the late morning through the early afternoon on Saturday while winds stay breezy throughout the entire day. By the time the snow ends, some may be left with a fresh blanket of wet, heavy snow ranging from 1-4".
The farther northwest you live, the lesser chances you'll have of picking up higher amounts of snow. While farther east, the likelihood is better.
Temperatures continue to remain in the 40s throughout the extended forecast which means the snow will begin to melt even as we move into Saturday afternoon.