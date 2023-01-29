Snow must be removed from Madison sidewalks by noon Monday

MADISON (WKOW) — Snow on the City of Madison public sidewalks must be shoveled by noon Monday.
The City of Madison declared a snow emergency and the Streets Division has started plowing operations to clear the streets.
City spokesperson Matt Tucker said, if there is any ice on the sidewalk after snow has been removed, keep it sprinkled with sand or another suitable substance to prevent the ice from being a hazard.
Don't rely on outside temperatures to keep the public sidewalks clear of snow and ice, said Tucker. And he reminds citizens that salt or similar melting agents may not always work in extremely cold conditions.
Tucker encourages those who can remove snow and ice to help neighbors who might not be able to do it themselves.
Madison offers free sand at several locations in the area. To find out where, click here.