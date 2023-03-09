Snow on the way this afternoon

 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 2 PM Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult toward evening when wet
roadways will cool enough for snow accumulation.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

MADISON (WKOW) - An unusually late-season significant snow will impact our area later today.

Snow develops through the afternoon, but temperatures will be above freezing in the upper 30s keeping roads wet initially, then by 6-9 pm, snow should start to stick as temps cool and snow rates increase. It'll be breezy, too, causing a blowing snow concern, especially in wide open areas.

The snow showers will taper through Friday morning with temps in the low 30s. We'll end up with around 4-8 inch totals. We get a brief break from the snow Saturday before late in the evening and overnight with another lighter round of snow moving in.

