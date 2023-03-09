Snow on the way this afternoon

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - An unusually late-season significant snow will impact our area later today.
Snow develops through the afternoon, but temperatures will be above freezing in the upper 30s keeping roads wet initially, then by 6-9 pm, snow should start to stick as temps cool and snow rates increase. It'll be breezy, too, causing a blowing snow concern, especially in wide open areas.
The snow showers will taper through Friday morning with temps in the low 30s. We'll end up with around 4-8 inch totals. We get a brief break from the snow Saturday before late in the evening and overnight with another lighter round of snow moving in.