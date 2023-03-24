Snow on the way tonight, highest southeast

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A winter weather advisory is in effect for the capital area and communities south and east Saturday from 4 am - 1 pm.
The incoming low pressure system looks to move farther southeast of our area, meaning the highest snow coverage and totals will be on the southeast side of the state.
During the day, it looks great with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 40s. Rain will change to snow as the system enters into southern Wisconsin around midnight and temperatures fall around freezing. Highest snow coverage will be south of US 151 and with a breeze increasing, some blowing snow will be an issue, too.
All this exits by early to mid afternoon Saturday with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. 3-6 inches is possible southeast of Madison, 1-4 inches for the Madison area, and north and west of Dane County, 0-2 inches is all you'll get, with a sharp cut off expected.
Temps quickly warm Sunday with sunshine returning and highs in the mid 40s help melting the snow quickly.