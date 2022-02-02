Snow sculpting competition begins in Lake Geneva, despite lack of snow

LAKE GENEVA (WKOW) -- One thing that draws people to southern Wisconsin every year, is the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship during Winterfest in Lake Geneva.
The blocks of snow they use are manmade, which is good, since we're more than a foot below our snowfall average for this time of year.
Still, the sculptors tell our affiliate, WISN, they appreciate the weather we've had.
"This is perfect weather. It's not too cold, not too warm. There is a fine balance there, because you don't want to freeze to death, but if it's too warm all the snow turns to mush and can't even sculpt it," said sculptor Amanda Bolduc.
The president of the local tourism bureau put a positive spin on the snow deficit -- clear sidewalks.
Plus, more foot traffic means more revenue for local businesses.