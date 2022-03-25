Snow squalls possible later today along strong cold front

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADSON (WKOW) - A windy set up combined with quick bursts of snow this afternoon could significantly reduce visibility later this afternoon through tonight.
Roads are a bit slippery this morning, especially farther north, where conditions have cooled below freezing, causing our damp roads to refreeze.
We'll start off with scattered rain showers developing later this morning, with winds increasing before changing to scattered snow later this afternoon. Expect travel impacts for the evening drive.
Winds will gust up to 35 mph from the west and northwest keeping us cool with highs around 40° and wind chills in the low 30s. The weekend stays cool, but we'll dry off with increasing sunshine Saturday and temps only in the mid 30s. Conditions stay blustery with wind chills in the mid 20.
Sunday will be sunny with lighter winds and we'll stay cool with highs in the mid 30s. Monday starts off dry ahead of a mix of precipitation chance by midweek.