Snow starts tonight with storm impacts through Christmas Eve

MADISON (WKOW) - A long-lived winter storm will impact holiday travel starting later this evening.
Today is the calm before the storm, though we're experiencing the coldest conditions of the season this morning with temps around or below zero. Highs in the mid teens this afternoon.
Snow moves in 5-9 pm and continues on and off through Thursday afternoon with around 4-8 inch totals. 6-10 inches are possible in central Wisconsin. The toughest travel will actually be Thursday night through Friday night after the snow stops as winds gust up to 40-50 mph causing our powdery snow to blow and drift, significantly impacting visibility with near whiteout, blizzard conditions possible.
It'll also be dangerously cold Thursday night through Christmas Day with wind chills around -20 to -30 during that time. A little more light snow will be possible Christmas night and Monday.