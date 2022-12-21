 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 PM CST THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph Thursday afternoon. For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard
conditions possible. Additional snow accumulations of up to one
inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening
to 6 PM CST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from
Thursday evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold
wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures and wind chills will plummet
rapidly throughout the day on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

Snow starts tonight with storm impacts through Christmas Eve

MADISON (WKOW) - A long-lived winter storm will impact holiday travel starting later this evening.

Today is the calm before the storm, though we're experiencing the coldest conditions of the season this morning with temps around or below zero. Highs in the mid teens this afternoon.

Snow moves in 5-9 pm and continues on and off through Thursday afternoon with around 4-8 inch totals. 6-10 inches are possible in central Wisconsin. The toughest travel will actually be Thursday night through Friday night after the snow stops as winds gust up to 40-50 mph causing our powdery snow to blow and drift, significantly impacting visibility with near whiteout, blizzard conditions possible.

It'll also be dangerously cold Thursday night through Christmas Day with wind chills around -20 to -30 during that time. A little more light snow will be possible Christmas night and Monday.

