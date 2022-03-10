Snow stays south of Wisconsin today

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Conditions stay cool, but snow will miss our area ahead of a significant warm up later this weekend.
Highs will only get to the mid 20s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries are possible late today or tonight, but we won't see any accumulations. Temps fall to the teens tonight with low 30s on the way Friday with sunnier skies returning, but it will be breezy, keeping wind chills in the mid 20s. Mostly sunny and still chilly Saturday in the mid 20s.
A round of light snow is possible Saturday night as we turn our clocks forward for Daylight Saving Time. This will be along a warm front which will flip our weather pattern to be much warmer the rest of the forecast with highs in the 50s!