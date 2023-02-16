Snow storm wraps up overnight

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory remain in effect through 9 PM Tonight.
Our latest snow storm continues to spin across the region but will begin to exit starting Thursday evening, which means the snow will wrap up by Thursday night. That means Thursday night and Friday are going to be cold before a warm and quiet weekend.
As this low continues to pull away, an additional 1-4" of snow will be possible from west to east. At this point it looks like Janesville to Milwaukee could end up with well over 6 inches from Lake enhancement snow.
Snowfall totals so far:
WKOW (WEST MADISON) 4.2"
(MSN)Airport 2.8"
Overnight the light snow quickly turns to flurries which then taper off as clouds clear. That means, along with northerly winds, our overnight lows will be in the single digits to teens.
Friday will bring quiet conditions but with the fresh snow along with northerly winds, our daytime highs will be below normal in the 20s.
Southerly winds take over by the weekend and our daytime highs climb into the 40s. That'll lead to melting throughout Saturday and Sunday.
Our next chance for wintery precipitation arrives by the middle of next week.