Snow tapers off but mix returns Saturday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Winter weather advisory remains in effect through 3pm Friday.
After bringing some folks across southern Wisconsin a half a foot of fresh, heavy snow... it'll taper off throughout the rest of Friday afternoon leaving southern Wisconsin with quiet conditions going into Saturday. We'll watch as light mix moves through Saturday and we're already looking ahead to our next system.
A fresh batch of heavy snow fell quickly across southern Wisconsin through the mid morning hours on Friday. We'll continue to see the threat for isolated light snow showers and flurries through the mid afternoon. Beyond that, we'll sit under mostly cloudy conditions going into the weekend.
A tiny burst of energy may spark a mixed shower or two as we head into the mid afternoon hours on Saturday. Most, especially farther southwest, will remain dry throughout the weekend.
Our eyes are also on our next system which will begin to impact the region starting Tuesday evening. This next system may impact southern Wisconsin/the Midwest through next Friday.