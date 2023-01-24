Snow to begin late tonight

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Our first of a few snow chances this week begins late tonight and will create minor impacts through Wednesday.
After 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, snow will filter into the region from south to north. The bulk of this big system is expected to stay to our south, but areas near Milwaukee and the Illinois state border could see 1-3" of snow through tomorrow. Madison and areas northwest will likely see an inch or less. The best chance for widespread light snow will be around the Wednesday lunch hour. Snow chances will then decrease through the afternoon, but flurries are possible through Wednesday night and into early Thursday.
Friday morning brings us a clipper system from Canada that will likely drop a little more snow on us to end the work week. We shouldn't see a lot of snow from that system, and it will wrap up by Friday afternoon. We'll monitor another chance for snow Saturday afternoon into Sunday. This weekend system will bring us much cooler air as we end January and begin February. Stay with 27 News for updates.